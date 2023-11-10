Elmhurst students honor community members for Veterans Day

Bryan Middle School in Elmhurst began the day hosting veterans, loved ones and neighbors, letting them know they are appreciated.

Students served a hot breakfast in the cafeteria, introducing their veterans to friends and teachers.

Featured VIP, Major Frank Koykar, is active duty with the US Army 101t Airborne. He’s also a school parent.

Major Koykar said it was an honor to be the keynote speaker.

"Coming back here and being able to go tell my story, tell my thoughts and importance of the day, Veterans Day, and to really go and encourage the students here at Bryan Middle School to go and meet the veterans that are in there. Take the opportunity while they can," Koyar said.

His wife served in the army and their three daughters are students in the district.

The Veterans Day observance gives purpose to the posting of the colors by the scout troupe, reciting the pledge of allegiance, and singing The Star Spangled Banner, rituals that are part of the regular school day.

Elmhurst School District 205 Superintendent Dr. Keisha Campbell said, "I think this is a wonderful opportunity to really elevate and seize the moment of learning for students, of what this day means and having the opportunity to personally connect with veterans, to hear their stories, and to really learn what are some of the values that we can take away as citizens of the United States of America."

A lot of schools have the day off for Veterans Day. In Elmhurst, they feel making veterans the focus of their school day makes the holiday even better.