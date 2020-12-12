Endangered 16-year-old girl reported missing, often frequents Heart of Chicago: police

article

An endangered 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Chicago.

Nizah Westbrooks, who is 5-foot-5, was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Westbrooks often frequents the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue in the Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.