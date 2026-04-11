Chicago crime: 3 shot, including teen on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A gunman fired into a group of people on the South Side late Friday night, hitting three victims, including a teenager who was critically injured.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene in the 6600 block of S. Wolcott Avenue in West Englewood around 10:38 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
Investigators learned the gunman opened fire into the crowd who were standing outside and shot three victims.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and on the side of his body. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right foot. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the hip. He took himself to the same hospital and was listed in good condition.
Police found a gun at the scene. No further details were released.
Area detectives are investigating the shooting.