Chicago crime: 3 shot, including teen on South Side, police say

The Brief Three people, including a teenager, were shot and injured late Friday night in West Englewood, police said. A gunman opened fired into a group of people standing outside.



A gunman fired into a group of people on the South Side late Friday night, hitting three victims, including a teenager who was critically injured.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene in the 6600 block of S. Wolcott Avenue in West Englewood around 10:38 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators learned the gunman opened fire into the crowd who were standing outside and shot three victims.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and on the side of his body. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right foot. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the hip. He took himself to the same hospital and was listed in good condition.

Police found a gun at the scene. No further details were released.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.