Englewood car chase leaves 2 officers and woman injured

Two police officers and a 51-year-old woman are hospitalized after police attempted to stop an SUV in Englewood Wednesday night that matched the description of one used in multiple armed robberies.

Around 10 p.m., in the 200 block of west 59th Street, two officers spotted a white SUV that matched the description of one involved in multiple armed robberies.

The officers activated their lights and sirens to have the SUV pull over, but the car began to flee.

Attempting to follow the car on eastbound 59th Street, the officers were struck by a car driving southbound. The squad car then struck a barrier wall on the side of the road.

The striking car was driven by a 51-year-old woman, who was transported to the University of Chicago in fair condition and minor injuries.

The officers were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and are listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.