Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Avenue. They found a man between 18 and 22 years old suffering from a gunshot to the eye, police said.

Paramedics provided aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one has been taken into custody.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. Area One detectives are investigating.