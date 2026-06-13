Chicago crime: 3 shot, 2 fatally in South Side drive-by, police say

A drive-by shooting on Chicago’s South Side left two men dead and a woman critically injured early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 6500 block of S. Hermitage Ave. in Englewood a little before 1 a.m. for a call of a shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three victims were outside their home when a white SUV approached them, and an unknown male gunman inside fired gunshots at them, police said.

The SUV fled northbound on Hermitage.

The victims were listed as follows:

A 26-year-old woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He later died.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He also later died.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t release further details about the shooting. The two victims who were killed have not been identified.

Area detectives are investigating.