Eskarle La Cruz Romero: Young Chicago mother reported missing

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was last seen a week ago in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. She is believed to be with her two young children and may be using public transportation. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call CPD or 911.



A 24-year-old young mother has been missing for a week from the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said Eskarle La Cruz Romero was last seen Jan. 21 in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

She was reported missing two days later, on Jan. 23.

Eskarle La Cruz Romero | CPD

La Cruz Romero is described as a Hispanic woman with a light complexion, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds. She has red hair and was last seen wearing a green sweater.

Police believe she is with her two young children, and they said she uses public transportation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on La Cruz Romero's whereabouts is asked to call the CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.