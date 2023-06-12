Evanston to build new animal shelter with support from Cook County grant

The city of Evanston is building a new state-of-the-art animal shelter that aims to address the growing needs of the community and its animals.

The current animal shelter, built in 1973, lacks the space to accommodate the approximately 350 to 550 dogs and cats that they handle on a yearly basis.

The new shelter will have 20 kennels for dogs, cat colony rooms, a medical suite, an intake area with isolation spaces for sick animals, five outdoor dog runs, a food pantry, adoption rooms, and a community room.

Demolition of the existing animal shelter has already begun, and construction of the new facility is expected to continue until March 2024.

Rendering of new Evanston Animal Shelter building | Provided

To fund this project, Cook County has granted $2 million, while the Evanston Animal Shelter Association has pledged $1.2 million. The remaining funds needed will be covered by the city of Evanston.

The new 8,800-square-foot shelter will be located at 2310 Oakton Street.

For more information about the project, the public can visit cityofevanston.org/animalshelter.