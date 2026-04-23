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Evanston police investigate shooting, prompting soft lockdown of nearby school

By Will Hager
Published  April 23, 2026 1:21pm CDT
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Evanston police are investigating a shooting near Mason Park.
    • No injuries have been reported.
    • A nearby high school was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown.

EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are investigating a reported shooting near Mason Park on Thursday, prompting a soft lockdown of a local school.

What we know:

No injuries have been reported, and authorities have not released details about a suspect or what led to the gunfire. 

Evanston Township High School was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown around 12:30 p.m. as police continue to investigate.

What you can do:

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Evanston Police Department.

EvanstonCrime and Public SafetyNews