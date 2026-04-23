Evanston police investigate shooting, prompting soft lockdown of nearby school

The Brief Evanston police are investigating a shooting near Mason Park. No injuries have been reported. A nearby high school was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown.



Evanston police are investigating a reported shooting near Mason Park on Thursday, prompting a soft lockdown of a local school.

What we know:

No injuries have been reported, and authorities have not released details about a suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Evanston Township High School was placed on a precautionary soft lockdown around 12:30 p.m. as police continue to investigate.

What you can do:

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.