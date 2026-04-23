Man, 42, shot during fight near Union Station

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot near Union Station in Chicago during the Thursday morning rush hour. Police say he was approached by a stranger, an argument broke out, and the suspect then shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition, and the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.



A man was shot near Union Station during the Thursday morning rush.

What we know:

The 42-year-old was standing outside around 8:30 a.m. when he was approached by someone he did not know who started arguing with him in the 300 block of South Canal Street, according to police.

The argument escalated into a fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.