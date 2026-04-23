Man, 42, shot during fight near Union Station
CHICAGO - A man was shot near Union Station during the Thursday morning rush.
What we know:
The 42-year-old was standing outside around 8:30 a.m. when he was approached by someone he did not know who started arguing with him in the 300 block of South Canal Street, according to police.
The argument escalated into a fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.
Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.