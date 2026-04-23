Chicago weather: Storm chances arriver tonight and linger into Friday

The Brief Warm and breezy conditions push highs into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Chicago area. Storm chances return tonight and continue into Friday, with a marginal risk for strong winds mainly west of I-55. Cooler, calmer weather arrives for the weekend before more rain chances early next week.



What a lovely day!

Highs across the Chicago area will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with gusts of winds up to 25 mph.

What's next:

There is a chance for storms tonight and tomorrow. The storm prediction center has a marginal risk for counties mostly west of I-55 due to potentially severe strength wind gusts. There will be continued chance for rain and storms on Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. As mentioned above, there will be a chance for rain but also dry time too. This weekend things will clear out, but temperatures will be cooler.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for rain Sunday night.

Next week:

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for storms on Monday with rain continuing that night.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday looks to be much the same with highs in the mid 60s.