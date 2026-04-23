Reward offered in search for suspect in deadly Little Village mass shooting

The Brief A mass shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood left a 46-year-old man dead and three women injured Wednesday afternoon. Police said a male suspect approached the group on a sidewalk, opened fire and fled; one woman remains in critical condition. Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect, offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a mass shooting that killed one man and wounded three women Wednesday in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 46-year-old man and three women — ages 25 and 47, and one whose age was not known — were standing on a sidewalk when a male suspect approached and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The three women were also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. One of them, whose age was not confirmed, was listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the shooting was the second mass shooting in less than a week.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who died or additional details about the other victims.

No further information about the suspect has been released.

What they're saying:

"This senseless act of violence has devastated families and shaken our community. The fact that this is the second mass shooting in less than a week is deeply troubling and demands immediate action. We are calling on anyone who may have seen something or knows something, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Your information could be critical in helping law enforcement identify the individual responsible and prevent further tragedies. Together, we can make our communities safer," said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers.

What you can do:

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit tips online at CPDTIP.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and will receive a code number if their information leads to an arrest, authorities said.

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