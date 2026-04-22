Man killed, 3 women hospitalized after Little Village shooting, police say

The Brief A 46-year-old man was killed and three women were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The victims were standing near a sidewalk when an unknown shooter opened fire; one woman is in critical condition, while the others are in fair and good condition. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.



A man is dead and three women are hospitalized — one in critical condition — following a shooting Wednesday in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.

A 46-year-old man and three women — ages 25 and 47, and one of unknown age — were standing near a sidewalk when an unknown suspect opened fire, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

One woman, whose age was not confirmed, was shot in the lower back and took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital. She is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she is in fair condition.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. She is listed in good condition, authorities said.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A FOX Chicago crew is heading to the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.