35 things to do in Chicago this weekend June 5 – 7
CHICAGO - Can you believe it's already June? From Pokémon GO Fest and Ribfest to outdoor concerts and U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Germany, there's something for every kind of weekend planner.
Here's your guide to events around Chicago June 5 – 7.
Concerts around Chicago this weekend
June 5: Bleachers Forever at The Salt Shed Outdoors
June 5: Joshua Bell at Martin Theatre
June 5: Jennifer Hartswick and Nick Cassarino at Garcia’s Chicago
June 5: Reggae Bash World Tour at House of Blues Chicago
June 6: Iration with Tribal Seeds at Riviera Theatre
June 6: Christian McBride & Ursa Major at Garcia’s Chicago
June 6: Skillibeng at Outset
June 6: Grupo Bryndis at Rosemont Theatre
June 6: Loud Luxury at Radius
June 7: Alisa Weilerstein at Martin Theatre
June 7: Conrad Tao at Orchestra Hall
June 7: Alex Isley at House of Blues Chicago
June 7: Bleachers Forever at The Salt Shed Outdoors
June 7: Kbong & Johnny Cosmic at Garcia’s Chicago
Sporting events around Chicago this weekend
June 5: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
June 5: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun
June 5: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles
June 6: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
June 6: U.S. Men’s National team vs. Germany
June 7: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants
Theatre and comedy shows around Chicago this weekend
Things to do in Chicago June 5 – 7
Chicago Blues Festival
The Chicago Blues Festival returns June 4-7 with four days of free performances celebrating the city’s blues heritage.
Pokémon GO Fest Chicago
Players from around the world will gather in Grant Park June 5 – 7 for Pokémon GO Fest. Tickets start at $33 and include immersive experiences, team lounges, photo ops and more.
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry Summer Picnic
The Griffin MSI will host a free Kickoff to Summer Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on its front lawn. Families can enjoy games, bounce houses, face painting, hands-on STE(A)M activities and giveaways.
Ribfest Chicago
Ribfest Chicago returns to Northcenter for its 26th year June 5 – 7, bringing barbecue, live music, bourbon tastings and family-friendly activities.
Lincoln Park Greek Fest
Lincoln Park Greek Fest takes over the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church June 5 –7 with authentic Greek food, music, dancing and cultural traditions.
Beyond Wonderland Chicago
Beyond Wonderland Chicago returns to Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 6 – 7 with performances across four stages featuring some of electronic dance music’s biggest names.
57th Street Art Fair
The 79th annual 57th Street Art Fair will bring more than 150 artists to Hyde Park on June 6 – 7. Visitors can browse original works in a variety of mediums while enjoying live music, food vendors and family activities.
Taste of Nigeria
The third annual Taste of Nigeria fundraiser will be held Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Connect Gallery in Hyde Park. The event will showcase Igbo culture through food, music, art and performances.
Melissa Etheridge at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge will perform Sunday at 7 p.m. as part of Brookfield Zoo’s Roaring Nights concert series. Concert tickets include zoo admission for the day, free parking and unlimited rides on the carousel and Ferris wheel.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.