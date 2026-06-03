35 things to do in Chicago this weekend June 5 – 7

Can you believe it's already June? From Pokémon GO Fest and Ribfest to outdoor concerts and U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Germany, there's something for every kind of weekend planner.

Here's your guide to events around Chicago June 5 – 7.

Concerts around Chicago this weekend

June 5: Bleachers Forever at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 5: Joshua Bell at Martin Theatre

June 5: Jennifer Hartswick and Nick Cassarino at Garcia’s Chicago

June 5: Reggae Bash World Tour at House of Blues Chicago

June 6: Iration with Tribal Seeds at Riviera Theatre

June 6: Christian McBride & Ursa Major at Garcia’s Chicago

June 6: Skillibeng at Outset

June 6: Grupo Bryndis at Rosemont Theatre

June 6: Loud Luxury at Radius

June 7: Alisa Weilerstein at Martin Theatre

June 7: Conrad Tao at Orchestra Hall

June 7: Alex Isley at House of Blues Chicago

June 7: Bleachers Forever at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 7: Kbong & Johnny Cosmic at Garcia’s Chicago

Sporting events around Chicago this weekend

June 5: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

June 5: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun

June 5: Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles

June 6: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

June 6: U.S. Men’s National team vs. Germany

June 7: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

Theatre and comedy shows around Chicago this weekend

Bryan Callen

Going Bacharach

Champions of Magic

Justin Willman

Jourdain Fisher

Theater of the Mind

Things to do in Chicago June 5 – 7

The Chicago Blues Festival returns June 4-7 with four days of free performances celebrating the city’s blues heritage.

Players from around the world will gather in Grant Park June 5 – 7 for Pokémon GO Fest. Tickets start at $33 and include immersive experiences, team lounges, photo ops and more.

The Griffin MSI will host a free Kickoff to Summer Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on its front lawn. Families can enjoy games, bounce houses, face painting, hands-on STE(A)M activities and giveaways.

Ribfest Chicago returns to Northcenter for its 26th year June 5 – 7, bringing barbecue, live music, bourbon tastings and family-friendly activities.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest takes over the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church June 5 –7 with authentic Greek food, music, dancing and cultural traditions.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago returns to Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 6 – 7 with performances across four stages featuring some of electronic dance music’s biggest names.

The 79th annual 57th Street Art Fair will bring more than 150 artists to Hyde Park on June 6 – 7. Visitors can browse original works in a variety of mediums while enjoying live music, food vendors and family activities.

The third annual Taste of Nigeria fundraiser will be held Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Connect Gallery in Hyde Park. The event will showcase Igbo culture through food, music, art and performances.

Grammy-winning artist Melissa Etheridge will perform Sunday at 7 p.m. as part of Brookfield Zoo’s Roaring Nights concert series. Concert tickets include zoo admission for the day, free parking and unlimited rides on the carousel and Ferris wheel.