Manhunt for shooting suspect prompts shelter-in-place in Lansing

The Brief Lansing police urged residents to shelter in place Thursday afternoon as officers searched for a shooting suspect who fled the area near the 2700 block of 170th Street. The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black do-rag, black hoodie and white surgical mask while heading south from 170th Street. Police have not released the suspect's identity or additional details about the shooting, and it remains unclear whether anyone was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.



Police in south suburban Lansing are urging residents to shelter in place Thursday afternoon as officers search for a shooting suspect who is on the run.

What we know:

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of 170th Street, according to Lansing police.

Authorities said officers are actively searching for the suspect who fled the area following the shooting.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, a black hoodie and a white surgical mask.

Police have not released the suspect's identity. Authorities said he was last seen heading south from 170th Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or a person matching the suspect's description is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.