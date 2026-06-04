Chicago man accused of attacking woman, running her over turns himself in: sheriff

The Brief Rovell Young, 33, of Chicago, surrendered to Cook County sheriff's detectives June 1 after being identified as the suspect in a May 25 attack and hit-and-run in unincorporated Maine Township. Authorities allege Young attacked a woman inside her home, stole her purse and then struck her with his white Hyundai Elantra, causing serious injuries before fleeing the scene. Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, robbery and obstruction, and was ordered held in Cook County Jail following a June 3 court appearance.



A Chicago man accused of attacking a woman in her home, stealing her purse and then striking her with a vehicle is now in custody after turning himself in, authorities said.

What we know:

Rovell Young, 33, had been sought in connection with a May 25 hit-and-run in the 9000 block of West Oaks Avenue in unincorporated Maine Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Pictured is Rovell Young. (Cook County Sheriff )

Investigators said Young attacked the woman inside her home, took her purse and then struck her with his white Hyundai Elantra, causing serious injuries. He fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

Chicago police assisted the sheriff's office in identifying Young as the suspect. He surrendered to Cook County sheriff's detectives on June 1.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the victim's condition or whether she and Young knew each other.

What's next:

Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, robbery and obstruction, according to the sheriff's office.

Following his initial court appearance in Skokie on June 3, a judge ordered Young held in custody at the Cook County Jail pending further proceedings.

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