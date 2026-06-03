Jim’s Original relocation sparks neighborhood protest

The Brief Jim’s Original, Chicago’s oldest operating hot dog stand, is preparing to leave its longtime Maxwell Street location after more than 85 years as UIC moves forward with redevelopment plans. The restaurant plans to relocate to 18th Street and Canalport Avenue, but some East Pilsen neighbors are protesting the move, citing public safety, noise and garbage concerns. Despite the opposition, customers and visitors described Jim’s Original as a beloved Chicago institution, while neighbors are seeking answers from Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez about the proposed relocation.



There’s been a lot of nostalgia surrounding Jim’s Original hot dog and Polish sausage stand as it prepares to leave the University of Illinois Chicago and Maxwell Street area after more than 85 years.

The backstory:

The stand’s new location is around the corner, between the South Loop and Pilsen.

Some East Pilsen neighbors are already raising concerns, saying the move poses a public safety issue. They're gathering to protest the move on Wednesday.

Jim’s Original is Chicago’s oldest operating hot dog stand.

Located just off the Dan Ryan Expressway south of Roosevelt Road, it has long been a convenient stop for city workers, UIC students, late-night customers and shift workers, through both pleasant weather and harsh Chicago winters.

UIC plans to redevelop the area, forcing the stand to relocate.

Jim’s Original is negotiating an agreement that would allow it to remain at its current location until construction begins.

The new site is at 18th Street and Canalport Avenue, where the former Ken Tone’s restaurant once served similar fare.

East Pilsen neighbors note that Jim’s Original was the scene of a fatal shooting in 2024 and say the business generates noise and garbage.

What they're saying:

Customers at Jim’s Original on Wednesday said they were unaware of the concerns. Whether locals or tourists, they said they knew the landmark stand.

Cassidy Irwin said the location is "iconic, adorable, I love it."

Marta Kizyma visited from Denver. She said her husband told her, "It’s an OG Chicago place. We have to try it."

East Pilsen neighbors are calling on 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez for an explanation.

They say the family-friendly park area is not the right fit for Jim’s Original.