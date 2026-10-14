Evanston-Skokie District 65 considers closing two more schools

The Brief Evanston-Skokie School District 65 is considering closing Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools. The plan could eliminate more than 200 positions and force about 700 students to change schools. The school board is expected to vote on the proposal Nov. 9.



Evanston-Skokie School District 65 is considering another round of school closures and budget cuts as it works to address a multimillion-dollar financial deficit.

The proposal is already raising concerns among parents.

Evanston school closures proposed

District 65 leaders say the district has been dealing with a structural deficit, meaning it consistently spends more money than it brings in.

At the same time, student enrollment has been falling. District officials say that has left the district with more school buildings than it can afford to operate.

Last year, the district closed Kingsley Elementary and Bessie Rhodes, a move expected to save about $3 million a year. District leaders say those cuts did not solve the underlying financial problems.

What’s being proposed:

The district is considering closing Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools at the end of the school year.

The proposal is part of a plan to cut roughly $20 million from the budget. More than 200 positions could be eliminated, and about 700 students could be required to change schools.

Evanston-Skokie School District 65 is also considering ending its before- and after-school childcare program. Some working parents say that could create another major challenge for families.

What's next:

The plan is not final.

The school board is expected to consider the proposal again next month, with a vote scheduled for Nov. 9.