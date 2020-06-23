Family of man shot, killed on South Side wants justice: ‘senseless killing of our youth’

The family of a 23-year-old shot and killed last week on Chicago’s South Side says the gun violence has to stop and they want the shooter to turn themself in.

Louis Procter last saw his grandson, Armond Procter, on Thursday. Louis says the two spent the day together. Armond mowed the lawn and helped his grandfather do some things around the house.

“I'm sitting at the computer, he says, ‘I love you. I'll see you tomorrow...we got to paint that room.’ The next phone call I got is that he had been shot,” Louis said.

Chicago police say just after midnight on Friday in the 6300 block of South King Drive, officers responded to a call in the area and found Armond on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 23-year-old male, a full life ahead of him, been taken away too soon,” Louis said. “He was fun to be around and he loved his family.”

Louis says Armond was hardworking and a jokester. Now, he wants justice for his grandson.

“We don’t need any more of this senseless killing of our youth,” Louis said.

He also has a message for the shooter.

“Please, if you’re out there, turn yourself in, please. Make it easier for all of us,” Louis said.

Chicago police say three possible male offenders were seen in the area around the time of the shooting. No one is in custody.