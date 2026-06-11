Family seeks answers after fatal Norwood Park stabbing, no charges filed

The Brief Family demands answers: Weeks after 24-year-old Giovanni Martinez Jr. was fatally stabbed in Norwood Park, his family is still seeking justice as no charges have been filed. Girlfriend witnessed attack: Priscilla Moreno said she watched Martinez suffer fatal stab wounds during the May 19 attack and held him in his final moments. Case remains open: Police detained and later released a person of interest. Martinez's family believes the attack was planned, while investigators say the case remains under investigation.



Weeks after a deadly stabbing in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood, the family of 24-year-old Giovanni Martinez Jr. is still searching for answers and demanding justice.

The backstory:

Priscilla Moreno says she relives the horrific moments of May 19th every day. Moreno says she watched her boyfriend die in her arms after he was attacked in the 6000 block of North Harlem Avenue.

"When I looked at him, his neck was sliced, and there was a lot of blood gushing out from his neck and from his mouth," Moreno recalled.

"Someone's peeking through the middle windows," she said. "He turned around, smiled, looked back at the door, and then the door just swung open. You see him immediately attacking him with the knife he has."

Martinez suffered multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries.

"He just started attacking Giovanni, and he sliced his neck," she said. "Giovanni was going to fall, so I grabbed him, and I looked at my hand and saw a lot of blood."

Chicago police took a person into custody the night of the stabbing and initially said charges were pending. However, weeks later, no charges have been filed.

Moreno says Martinez appeared to understand the severity of his injuries in his final moments.

"He was literally pointing at his neck, like telling us he needed help," she said. "But we knew there was really nothing more you could do in that situation."

Records from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office show Martinez's death was ruled a homicide.

Despite that determination, the person detained by police was later released.

Martinez's father, who recently returned to his home in Florida after burying his son, believes the attack was planned. He says the suspect received a warning text message before the encounter.

"She texts him and said that Junior's looking for you. Don't do anything stupid," Martinez's father said.

He believes that message demonstrates intent.

"It was premeditated because you were at the door hiding behind the window, waiting for my son to get to the door," he said.

The grieving father also questions why no charges have been filed.

"They got the knife on scene, they got witnesses' accounts of what happened, the statements from the witnesses," he said. "They weren't able to get any information from the people who did it and the people involved because they refused to cooperate."

What's next:

As the investigation continues, Martinez's family says they are focused on preserving the memory of a young man who had plans for the future.

"That was his dream — to have his own shop, his own detail shop, and his own body shop," his father said. "Unfortunately, he's not going to be able to live that dream."

Now, he says, justice is the only thing keeping him moving forward.

"I wouldn't wish this pain on anyone," he said. "The only thing that keeps me pushing forward is that I want justice."

Chicago police say the case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.