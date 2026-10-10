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Chicago crime: Suspect charged in fatal stabbing on South Side, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 10, 2026 9:56 AM CDT
Published October 10, 2026 9:56 AM CDT

CHICAGO - A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing on Chicago’s Far South Side last Wednesday.

What we know:

Kelly Day, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Kelly Day (Chicago Police Department)

Day was arrested just a few hours after the fatal stabbing in the 1400 block of E. 87th Street, where a man was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the suspect, police said.

Police added that Day allegedly fatally stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim died at a hospital.

Day allegedly fled, but was later arrested and charged. 

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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