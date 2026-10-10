Chicago crime: Suspect charged in fatal stabbing on South Side, CPD says

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing on Chicago’s Far South Side last Wednesday.

What we know:

Kelly Day, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Kelly Day (Chicago Police Department)

Day was arrested just a few hours after the fatal stabbing in the 1400 block of E. 87th Street, where a man was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the suspect, police said.

Police added that Day allegedly fatally stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim died at a hospital.

Day allegedly fled, but was later arrested and charged.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.