Chicago crime: Suspect charged in fatal stabbing on South Side, CPD says
CHICAGO - A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing on Chicago’s Far South Side last Wednesday.
What we know:
Kelly Day, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Kelly Day (Chicago Police Department)
Day was arrested just a few hours after the fatal stabbing in the 1400 block of E. 87th Street, where a man was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the suspect, police said.
Police added that Day allegedly fatally stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim died at a hospital.
Day allegedly fled, but was later arrested and charged.
What's next:
He is expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.