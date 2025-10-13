Chicago crime: Suspect charged in fatal SW Side shooting, police say

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on the city’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Maynor Vasquez Gomez, 26, was charged with first-degree murder of the victim, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Maynor Vasquez Gomez (Chicago Police Department)

Police say Gomez was the person who allegedly shot and killed the victim during an argument in the 6400 block of S. Fairfield Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 2 a.m.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gomez was later placed into custody.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.