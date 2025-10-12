Chicago crime: Argument leads to fatal shooting on SW Side, 1 in custody, police say

The Brief An early morning argument on Chicago's Southwest Side led to a shooting that killed a man. The gunman was placed into custody, police said.



An early morning argument on the city’s Southwest Side led to a shooting in which a man was killed.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Fairfield Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The 23-year-old victim was arguing with the 26-year-old gunman in the backyard of a residence, police said.

The altercation became physical when the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim, hitting him in the chest.

Responding officers arrested the gunman.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

Area detectives are investigating.

Charges are pending.

Police did not identify the gunman or the victim.