Photos show emotional father reunited with son after Chicago thief steals car with boy inside

A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man was on the street next to his parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street when an unknown second vehicle pulled up.

A suspect then exited the second vehicle and jumped into the victim's car, which had the child sitting inside it, police said. The suspect drove off in the victim's vehicle and the second vehicle also sped away.

Both vehicles fled northbound on Wabash Avenue, police said.

A short time later, officers recovered the vehicle in the 2200 block of S. Indiana Avenue with the one-year-old victim still sitting inside.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Father reunited with son after car stolen with boy inside | Pic courtesy Steve Eisen

The 51-year-old victim, who is the child's father, became emotional when he was reunited with his son.

No injuries were reported, and no offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.