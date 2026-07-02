FBI Chicago leader says he'll leave after being told to retire, AP reports

The Brief FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta says his last day will be Monday. The Associated Press reports he was told to retire as part of broader leadership changes at the FBI. DePodesta suggested a conflict led to his departure.



The head of the FBI's Chicago field office says he will leave his position after the Fourth of July weekend, with The Associated Press reporting he was told to retire as part of broader leadership changes at the FBI.

FBI Chicago chief leaving after reported forced retirement

What we know:

Douglas DePodesta told colleagues in a farewell message that his last day as special agent in charge of the FBI's Chicago field office will be Monday, according to a message obtained by The Associated Press.

Multiple people familiar with the matter told the AP that DePodesta was told to retire. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel decision.

DePodesta has led the FBI's Chicago field office for nearly two years. He joined the FBI in Chicago in 2002, working drug investigations before holding leadership positions at FBI headquarters in Washington and field offices in Detroit and Memphis. He was named the top FBI official in Chicago in August 2024.

According to the FBI Chicago website, DePodesta has also worked on investigations involving gangs and counterterrorism during his career.

What they're saying:

The events leading up to his departure were not immediately clear, but DePodesta suggested in his farewell message that a conflict led to his departure.

"I've never backed down from a fight, as long as it meant our personnel could continue serving the FBI's mission," DePodesta wrote. "Unfortunately, that has proved unpopular over time and my departure is a consequence of that."

He also quoted Patel's predecessor, former Director Chris Wray, who reminded the workforce that "you have been who the American people have turned to in their darkest moments" and praised them for having "stayed true to the values that define who we are, and to the qualities for which we stand: Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity."

After reports of DePodesta's departure surfaced, the FBI Rapid Response account on X responded to a post about the news, writing:

"It's simple: Anyone who is not on board with THIS FBI under the leadership of President Trump—which has achieved the lowest murder rate ever—is free to leave."

Big picture view:

The AP reports DePodesta's departure comes during broader leadership changes at the FBI under Director Kash Patel, who has sought to remove agents and supervisors viewed as not supporting the Trump administration's agenda.

His exit also comes during a period of upheaval in Chicago's federal law enforcement community. This week, U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros announced a review of more than 1,000 grand jury presentations after a high-profile case was dismissed over prosecutorial misconduct.

What we don't know:

It is also not known who will replace DePodesta as the special agent in charge of the Chicago field office.

The FBI declined to comment on his departure, saying it does not discuss personnel matters.