FBI searching for armed suspect who robbed St. Charles bank
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - St. Charles Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Saturday.
What we know:
A Black man in his 40s demanded money at a U.S. Bank at 135 Smith Road in St. Charles around 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to police.
The man, at about 6-feet tall, was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark medical face mask, dark sunglasses, a navy blue Chicago Bears hat, and a dark crossbody bag at the time of the crime.
The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery.
No one was injured at the scene, but the suspect fled on foot and is at large.
(FBI)
What you can do:
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips at 312-421-6700 and at tips.fbi.gov.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the FBI – Chicago office.