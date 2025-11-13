FBI searching for armed suspect who robbed St. Charles bank

The Brief A Black man in his 40s robbed a U.S. Bank at 135 Smith Road in St. Charles around 12:05 p.m. on November 8, displaying a handgun during the incident. The suspect, about 6-feet tall, was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark mask and sunglasses, a navy blue Chicago Bears hat, and a dark crossbody bag. No one was injured, and the suspect fled on foot; anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.



St. Charles Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Saturday.

What we know:

A Black man in his 40s demanded money at a U.S. Bank at 135 Smith Road in St. Charles around 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to police.

The man, at about 6-feet tall, was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark medical face mask, dark sunglasses, a navy blue Chicago Bears hat, and a dark crossbody bag at the time of the crime.

The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery.

No one was injured at the scene, but the suspect fled on foot and is at large.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips at 312-421-6700 and at tips.fbi.gov.