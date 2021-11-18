FBI seeks 3 suspects who robbed Des Plaines bank

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for three males wanted for a bank robbery Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 9:57 a.m., agents responded to a call of a bank robbery at a BMO Harris Bank at 205 East Rand Avenue, the FBI said in a statement.

Three suspects entered the bank and presented a note that demanded money, the FBI said. At least one of the suspects implied they were armed with a weapon.

The suspects then fled eastbound in a white 2015-2018 Nissan Maxima sedan with heavily tinted windows, the FBI said. The vehicle did not have a license plate on the front.

The first suspect was described as a Black male with a light complexion, between 19 and 21-years-old, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a black beanie cap underneath and a white facial covering. The suspect also wore mirrored sunglasses, a neon yellow "construction" style sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black pants and white shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Black male in his mid-20's, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white facial covering, sunglasses, a neon yellow "construction" style sweatshirt with reflective stripes, green kitchen gloves, black sweatpants with writing on the left thigh and black shoes with white accents.

The third suspect was also described as a Black male, about 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball hat with a white emblem and writing on the front and a black hooded sweatshirt under a black shirt or jacket with red edging. He also wore black pants, black shoes and green kitchen gloves.

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to contact the Chicago FBI Office at 312-421-6700.