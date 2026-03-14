Fire temporarily closes Mario Tricoci salon in Chicago suburb

The Brief A fire that looks to have started in the laundry room damaged part of a Mario Tricoci salon in Orland Park on Friday. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke around 5:30 p.m. and evacuated the building. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire that apparently began in the laundry room of a Mario Tricoci in Orland Park on Friday evening damaged part of the business and has forced the salon to temporarily close, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Orland Fire Protection District, crews responded to reports of smoke at the salon in the 15400 block of 94th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

At first, firefighters saw no visible smoke or flames after checking all four sides of the building's exterior.

The property was evacuated while crews investigated.

Once inside, firefighters say they found heavy smoke along the floor and quickly traced the source to the salon’s laundry room. Multiple crews helped to extinguish the blaze.

Source of the fire at Mario Tricoci in Orland Park | Photo courtesy of the Orland Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire damaged part of the business and that the salon is temporarily closed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it remains unclear how long the salon will be closed.