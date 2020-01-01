First baby of 2020 born in Austin wins a year of Torchy's Tacos

article

A family not only started the new year by welcoming a new addition to the family, but they also won a year's worth of free tacos from Torchy's Tacos. The family was given a gift basket and free taco money for a year's worth of tacos from Torchy's.

Kent Adan Silva was born at 12:40 a.m. on January 1, 2020 to Emily Flores and Edgar Kent. The healthy boy weighed 8 lb 5 oz.

Kent Adan Silva was delivered by Dr. Sally Grogono at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.