Flight traveling from O'Hare to Zurich makes unexpected return to airport

A flight traveling from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Zurich (ZRH) had to make an unexpected return to ORD on Tuesday due to concerns over a possible mechanical problem.

Flight UA3 completed a routine landing without incident, and upon arrival, it underwent a brief inspection by emergency crews.

Subsequently, the plane taxied to the gate where passengers safely disembarked.

Efforts were underway to arrange alternate travel arrangements for the 107 passengers and 11 crew members affected by the incident.

The aircraft involved in the incident is identified as a Boeing 767. Despite initial concerns, no issues with the aircraft's tires were discovered during the inspection process.