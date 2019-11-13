Florida woman claims $2M lotto prize just days before her birthday

article

A Florida woman is having the best birthday ever thanks to her recent lotto win.

The Florida Lottery said Valerie Domke of Jacksonville claimed a $2 million prize from a scratch-off ticket -- just days before her 49th birthday.

Domke won the top prize from a $10 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off ticket. Lottery officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.

The retailer where she purchased the scratch-off will also receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.