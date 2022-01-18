Flossmoor urgent care center reopens Tuesday

The University of Chicago Medicine reopened its urgent care center in Flossmoor on Tuesday.

The Ingalls Family Care Center closed temporarily Dec. 29, 2021 when they were forced to consolidate limited resources across their network.

A message to staff said it was because of "unprecedented demand" caused by the coronavirus that is requiring the network to consolidate resources.

Workers there were transferred to urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park to care for patients in those locations.

The 24-hour Flossmoor location reopened on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP