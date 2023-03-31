Food delivery driver shot in Little Village

A food delivery driver was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was delivering food around 11:31 p.m. in the 220 block of South Sawyer Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the leg, according to police.

The victim returned to his vehicle and called police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives investigate.