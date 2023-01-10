Expand / Collapse search

Former Bear Brian Urlacher sues Houston company for using his likeness to promote business

Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.

CHICAGO - You may have seen those billboards with former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sporting a new head of hair.

Now, he's suing a Houston company for using his likeness to promote its business without his consent.

Houston Hair Transplant Center, "published a blog post about Urlacher's hair restoration as a form of advertisement to promote its own hair restoration business and services," according to the lawsuit.

Urlacher claims he's being portrayed in a "false light" and says the ads have "damaged his reputation."

He has been a spokesman for restore hair, a company based here in Oak Brook, since 2014. 

They will be in court on Jan. 23.

Houston Hair Transplant Center isn't commenting.