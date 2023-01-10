Former Bear Brian Urlacher sues Houston company for using his likeness to promote business

You may have seen those billboards with former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sporting a new head of hair.

Now, he's suing a Houston company for using his likeness to promote its business without his consent.

Houston Hair Transplant Center, "published a blog post about Urlacher's hair restoration as a form of advertisement to promote its own hair restoration business and services," according to the lawsuit.

Urlacher claims he's being portrayed in a "false light" and says the ads have "damaged his reputation."

He has been a spokesman for restore hair, a company based here in Oak Brook, since 2014.

They will be in court on Jan. 23.

Houston Hair Transplant Center isn't commenting.