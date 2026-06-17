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Former employee charged in fatal Lansing workplace shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 17, 2026 8:56 PM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 8:56 PM CDT
Arrest made in deadly shooting in Lansing
Arrest made in deadly shooting in Lansing

Arrest made in deadly shooting in Lansing

Police made an arrest in a shooting in Lansing.

The Brief

    • Devon A. Johnson, 31, of Thornton, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Andrew Coleman.
    • Police said Coleman was shot and killed inside an office at Nippon Paint Automotive Americas in Lansing on June 4 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Investigators identified Johnson, a former employee of the company, as the suspect in the shooting.

LANSING, Ill. - A man has been charged with the murder of a 48-year-old man after a shooting inside a Lansing office earlier this month, according to Lansing Police.

Devon A. Johnson, of Thornton, Ill., has been charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson was identified as the suspect who shot and killed Andrew Coleman, 48, inside an office at Nippon Paint Automotive Americas, located in the 2700 block of E. 170th Street, on June 4 around 12:48 p.m.

Devon A. Johnson, 31

According to the police, Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Johnson was a former employee of the business.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lansing Police Department.

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