Search continues for missing boater after kayak capsizes in St. Charles

The Brief A boater went missing overnight after a kayak capsized on the Fox River in St. Charles. Rescue crews searched through the night using boats, sonar, drones, and lights, but the person has not yet been found. The search is expected to resume later today as authorities continue efforts to locate the missing individual.



Emergency crews resumed their search Wednesday morning for a missing boater who fell into the Fox River after a kayak capsized overnight, according to local officials.

Crews search Fox River

What we know:

The St. Charles Fire Department responded to the river at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday after a report that one person was in the water.

"There were two kayakers who were in the water that were apparently fishing and there was also a boat that was involved. From the preliminary interviews that we did, it sounds like one of the kayakers tipped and fell out of his boat and at that point, he wasn't seen again," St. Charles Fire Chief Jeremy Mauthe said.

Nearly 30 suburban fire departments joined the search effort, deploying six different boats, divers, rafts, sonar equipment and drones to scan the area south of the riverbend near Ferson Creek Park. Crews continued searching through the night, using high-powered lights until about 5 a.m., though darkness made conditions difficult.

Search operations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning with fire officials saying the efforts have now transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

Officials said the kayak that tipped over has been recovered and that they have made contact with the operator of the boat.