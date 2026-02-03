Shooting outside Chicago White Castle leaves 2 men dead, suspects on the run: police

The Brief Two men were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting outside a White Castle on Chicago’s Near West Side. Police said three armed suspects fired into a vehicle around 1:20 p.m., causing the car to catch fire. The suspects fled the scene, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two men were killed and a third is hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside a White Castle restaurant on Chicago’s Near West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said three men were inside a vehicle when they were approached by three armed male suspects, who opened fire into the car. During the shooting, the vehicle caught fire.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and a 48-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both were pronounced dead, police said. Their identities have not been released.

A third victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What they're saying:

A White Castle spokesperson issued this statement on the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred outside of our Roosevelt Road location today. We are cooperating with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate what happened. The restaurant will remain closed as they continue their work."

What's next:

The suspects fled the scene, and police have not released descriptions of the suspects or a vehicle involved. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.