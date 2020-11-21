Kyle Rittenhouse poses for photo with actor Ricky Schroder after release from jail

article

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen charged with killing two people in Kenosha, posted $2 million bail on Friday and was released from custody.

Hours later, a photo surfaced on Twitter of Rittenhouse posing with actor Ricky Schroder with the caption, "FREE AT LAST."

Rittenhouse's case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives. Money was raised through a fundraising effort initiated by Rittenhouse's defense team. Calls and messages to his lawyers were not returned.

Lin Wood, one of the attorneys, thanked actor Ricky Schroder and Mike Lindell, the "My Pillow" founder and prominent supporter of President Trump, in a tweet "for putting us over the top."

Advertisement

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

He posted bond through his attorney on Friday at about 2 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.