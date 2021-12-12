Free snow shoveling: Aurora connects senior citizens and disabled residents with volunteers

If you live in Aurora and can't shovel snow, there is a way to get it done for free.

The city of Aurora is opening registration for Operation Senior Shovel on Monday. The free program pairs 150 Aurora seniors and residents with disabilities with volunteers who will shovel their snow for free. The volunteers are dispatched to driveways, walkways and sidewalks when there's more than two inches of snow.

The pilot program, which began last winter, served 113 senior citizens.

You can request assistance online starting Monday at www.aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015.

Volunteers can register online at any time at www.aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel .

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS