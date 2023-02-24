French bulldog - King Tut - stolen from woman at gunpoint on Chicago street, $5K reward offered

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a dog that was stolen at gunpoint from its owner earlier this month in the South Shore neighborhood.

A 73-year-old woman was walking her French Bulldog, King Tut, around 10:12 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue when two men got out of a late-model black Infiniti that was parked nearby and approached her, Chicago police said.

One of the men, who was armed with a gun, demanded the 2-year-old dog while the second man grabbed it from the woman and threw it in the trunk of the Infiniti before fleeing, police said.

According to a statement from PETA, a nearby surveillance camera captured the car's license plate, and police determined the Infiniti was stolen.

King Tut (PETA)

Chicago police described the armed suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 21 who was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, and a black ski mask.

PETA said locating the dog is crucial, as it may have special veterinary needs since French bulldogs are a breathing-impaired breed because their snouts are so far back against their skulls.

The animal rights activists are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the safe return of King Tut and the arrest and conviction of the two men and any of their accomplices responsible for stealing the dog.

"This dog is in danger after being taken from his devastated guardian by an armed man in broad daylight," says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so that King Tut can be reunited with his family and the criminals held accountable and stopped from inflicting any more harm."

According to PETA, police have said French bulldogs like King Tut are sold for as much as $3,000.

No one is in custody and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-746-6000.