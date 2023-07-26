French's launches mustard-flavored Skittles: Here's how to score a bag

article

French’s has cut the mustard with its latest tangy offering: The company has teamed up with Skittles to release mustard-flavored candy in honor of National Mustard Day Aug. 5.

According to McCormick, the brand that makes French’s, the mustard Skittles will be given away for free online while supplies last. They’ll also be handed out at in-person popup events in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

How to get a bag of mustard Skittles

To snag a bag, you can visit frenchs.com/mustardskittles through Aug. 5 and enter your information for a chance to win. You can also score the limited edition Skittles by visiting one of the following popups:

