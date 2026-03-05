New 2026 ranking names Chicago's friendliest neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Which Chicago neighborhoods are the friendliest? A new report offers an answer.
What we know:
Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social platform, released its 2026 Friendliest Neighborhoods rankings for Chicago.
The top five neighborhoods are:
- Kenwood
- Bronzeville
- Ashburn
- Edgebrook
- Mayfair
What they're saying:
"When people are considering where to live in Chicago, they want to know more than just the statistics—they want to understand what it's really like to be part of that community," Kelsey Grady, Nextdoor’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.
"Nextdoor is uniquely positioned to analyze neighborhoods based on real neighbor interactions to shed light on traits that make communities truly thrive."
How it works:
The rankings are based on how residents interact on the Nextdoor platform.
The "Friendliness Score" functions as an index. It gives one neighborhood a top score of 100 and ranks others in comparison.
Factors include:
- Posts with a positive or negative tone
- Fulfilled neighbor requests for help or recommendations
- Posts expressing neighborhood pride or dissatisfaction
- Free items shared in the For Sale & Free section
- Welcome posts that receive responses from neighbors
- Neighbors promoting or recommending local businesses
What you can do:
The full list of Chicago's friendliest neighborhoods is available HERE.
The Source: The information in this story came from Nextdoor.