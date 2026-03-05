New 2026 ranking names Chicago's friendliest neighborhoods

The Brief Nextdoor released its 2026 list of Chicago’s friendliest neighborhoods. A South Side community ranked No. 1. Rankings are based on positive neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform.



Which Chicago neighborhoods are the friendliest? A new report offers an answer.

What we know:

Nextdoor, a neighborhood-based social platform, released its 2026 Friendliest Neighborhoods rankings for Chicago.

The top five neighborhoods are:

Kenwood Bronzeville Ashburn Edgebrook Mayfair

What they're saying:

"When people are considering where to live in Chicago, they want to know more than just the statistics—they want to understand what it's really like to be part of that community," Kelsey Grady, Nextdoor’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.

"Nextdoor is uniquely positioned to analyze neighborhoods based on real neighbor interactions to shed light on traits that make communities truly thrive."

How it works:

The rankings are based on how residents interact on the Nextdoor platform.

The "Friendliness Score" functions as an index. It gives one neighborhood a top score of 100 and ranks others in comparison.

Factors include:

Posts with a positive or negative tone

Fulfilled neighbor requests for help or recommendations

Posts expressing neighborhood pride or dissatisfaction

Free items shared in the For Sale & Free section

Welcome posts that receive responses from neighbors

Neighbors promoting or recommending local businesses

What you can do:

The full list of Chicago's friendliest neighborhoods is available HERE.