Man shot in afternoon Chicago drive-by, police say

The Brief A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in the 7400 block of South Stewart Street. The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. while the man was sitting in a parked Chevrolet sedan. He was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital in stable condition.



A 41-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the man was sitting inside a Chevrolet sedan when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the leg.

He was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.