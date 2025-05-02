Fugitive in fatal Wisconsin New Year's Eve crash arrested in Chicago, sheriff says

The Brief A man accused in a fatal New Year’s Eve crash was arrested in Chicago. Basilio Garcia-Jarquin, 28, was wanted in Wisconsin on homicide charges related to intoxicated driving. Sheriff’s police say he was found in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now awaiting extradition.



A man wanted in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Wisconsin has been arrested in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police said 28-year-old Basilio Garcia-Jarquin was arrested on a warrant out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he faces multiple felony charges including Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

The charges stem from a fatal crash that occurred on Dec. 31, 2023.

Investigators with the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information that Garcia-Jarquin was hiding somewhere in the Chicagoland area.

Working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, officers tracked him to a residence in the 4100 block of West 25th Place in the Pilsen neighborhood, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Basilio Garcia-Jarquin

What's next:

Garcia-Jarquin is currently being held in Cook County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.