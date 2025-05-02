Fugitive in fatal Wisconsin New Year's Eve crash arrested in Chicago, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A man wanted in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Wisconsin has been arrested in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s police said 28-year-old Basilio Garcia-Jarquin was arrested on a warrant out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he faces multiple felony charges including Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.
The charges stem from a fatal crash that occurred on Dec. 31, 2023.
Investigators with the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information that Garcia-Jarquin was hiding somewhere in the Chicagoland area.
Working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, officers tracked him to a residence in the 4100 block of West 25th Place in the Pilsen neighborhood, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Basilio Garcia-Jarquin
What's next:
Garcia-Jarquin is currently being held in Cook County Jail while awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.