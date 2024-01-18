Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:45 AM CST, Kankakee County
8
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Central Cook County

Gage Park shooting: Man hospitalized after being shot in parked car

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gage Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was sitting in a car when he was shot in the head in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police say.

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of S. Oakley. 

Police say a 32-year-old man was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation continues.