Gage Park shooting: Man hospitalized after being shot in parked car

A man was sitting in a car when he was shot in the head in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police say.

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of S. Oakley.

Police say a 32-year-old man was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation continues.