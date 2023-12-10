Gary fire: Massive flames rip through northwest Indiana high school

A massive fire broke out at a high school in northwest Indiana Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., the Gary Fire Department posted to Facebook, stating that units had responded to Emerson High School, located at 716 E. 7th Ave., for a fire.

Merrillville and Munster fire departments also responded to the scene due to the heavy blaze.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.