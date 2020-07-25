Georgia mom brought guns, marijuana in diaper bag to Disney's Epcot, deputies say

article

A Georgia mother was arrested at Walt Disney World after security allegedly found two guns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag while trying to enter Epcot, according to court documents.

Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested July 18. She facing misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

According to an arrest report, Smith was going through the Epcot security line with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter, and her 7-year-old son when the security guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing pot.

Orange County deputies were called to the scene. Deputies say a search of the diaper bag revealed a .45 caliber handgun on the bottom.

No weapons are allowed on Disney property, according to park rules.

The arrest came just three days after Epcot reopened following a nearly four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.