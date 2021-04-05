Gerald Reed vows to help others wrongly imprisoned

A son freed from prison with his mother’s help is now vowing to help others still behind bars.

On Monday, we heard more from Gerald Reed, now that he is home and free for the first time in 29 years.

"I love my son, don’t get me wrong but the fight wasn’t just for him,’ said Amanda Shackelford.

Shackelford finally has her son by her side after 29 years. Reed says Chicago police tortured him to confess, leading to a life sentence for a double murder in 1990.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker commuted his sentence and now Reed’s mother is thanking those who helped bring him home.

"And I’m so appreciative, you all just don’t know and I love you all so much," Shackelford said.

Reed says freedom is a dream come true, but he is thinking about his friends still behind bars.

"I left part of my heart back there because living with someone 30 years, that’s a family too," Reed said.

Now, Reed says he will work for others he believes are wrongly imprisoned.

"I can’t do nothing but to fight for my brothers that I left behind. I don’t care how long it takes as long as God gives me life, it’s all I know," he said.

Those who pushed to free Reed say there are more than 100 others still in prison right now who have similar stories of police torture.

"This is not justice. They too deserve freedom," said Jennifer Soble of the Illinois Prison Project.

Reed owes much of his freedom to his mother, so he invites any mom to call him and he will join their fight to free the innocent.