Girl, 12, missing from Ravenswood

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Ravenswood on the Northwest Side.

India Jones was last seen about 6 p.m Wednesday and is missing from the 5000 block of North Western Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Jones is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat and carrying a gray suitcase filled with clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.