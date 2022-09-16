Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood.

Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Raess was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jogging pants and white gym shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack.

She is known to frequent Shabbona Park at 6935 W. Addison St.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.